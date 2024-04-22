Mary J. Blige reacts to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction: "God always has the final say!!!!"

Mary J. Blige is "beyond grateful" for her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. After learning the news that she will be joining the 2024 class, she took to Instagram to react, crediting her recent accomplishment to God.

"God always has the final say!!!! Thank you to my fans all over the world!!!! Tears of Joy!!!!@rockhall#rockhall2024," Blige wrote alongside a montage of show clips from throughout her career.

Over the clip itself, she added another message to her supporters, writing, “To all my fans who have rocked with me from the beginning, thank you.”

Mary J. Blige will be inducted into the RRHOF during a ceremony held on October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Her classmates include Kool & the Gang, A Tribe Called Quest, Norman Whitfield and Dionne Warwick in the Musical Excellence Award category, as well as R&B pioneer "Big Mama" Thornton in the Musical Influence Award category.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.