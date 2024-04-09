Marques Houston drops video for "Admit It," teases upcoming album and documentary

Marques Houston has shared a new visual for his single "Admit It," which will be a part of his upcoming album, The Best Worst Year Ever.

Alongside the announcement, he teased a "super personal" documentary that, with the album and track,

"deals with the realness of my career from start to now."

“All the good, bad, and ugly. The sacrifices and decisions, the hard work and dedication that has led me to where I am now," he says. "I am beyond grateful and thankful to all of you who continue to support me and my journey whether it be on or off the screen.”

Marques also gave a shout-out to the DJs who play his music in the club; his "true fans," for whom he "strives to push myself, reinvent and improve as an artist"; his wife and two children for being his motivation; and his business partner Mr. Stokes.

He asked fans "to support, share, download the song, create challenges" to "Admit It" while promising "much more to come with this project."

"Admit It" is now available to watch on YouTube. Information about the tour and the album release will be announced at a later date.

