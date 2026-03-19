Marlon Wayans, Keke Palmer tapped for romantic buddy action-comedy 'Ride or Die'

Actor Marlon Wayans and actress Keke Palmer arrives at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Dance Flick' held at the Arclight theaters on May 20, 2009, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Marlon Wayans and Keke Palmer will star in a new romantic buddy action-comedy, Ride or Die, which has just been acquired by Lionsgate.

Wayans will take on the role of robbery detective Martin Banks, while Palmer will play Tami Moore, "a consummate professional narcotics detective and unapologetic butt-kicker," according to Deadline. "Sparks and bullets fly when these opposites are partnered to track down a billion-dollar cache of deadly opioids stolen from the vault of a multinational pharmaceutical company that threaten to flood the streets of Chicago."

Wayans describes the film as When Harry Met Sally with guns, according to Deadline. It's also being promoted as the "first romantic buddy-cop action comedy."

Wayans co-wrote the screenplay with Rick Alvarez.

The news of Ride or Die arrives as Wayans promotes the latest installment of Scary Movie, premiering in theaters on June 5, as well as his Wild Child Tour, for which tickets are now available.

Palmer, meanwhile, continues work on her podcast; on Tuesday she dropped an episode featuring Niecy Nash-Betts. She also recently premiered the movie I Love Boosters at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival. The film is set to be released on May 22.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.