Mariah the Scientist to join Kali Uchis on the road

Mariah the Scientist is "Burning Blue" and tour hopping, too.

The rapper was announced as the special guest on all dates of Kali Uchis' newly announced Kali Uchis: For The Girls Tour, which runs from May 26 to Aug. 8 and features opener Laila! on select dates.

Cities on the trek include Albuquerque, Atlanta, Tampa, Phoenix, Houston and Las Vegas.

An artist presale for the tour is underway and will be followed by additional presales taking place throughout the week. Tickets then go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time to the general public.

Kali last went on tour in 2025 in support her album Sincerely. Mariah is currently on the road bringing to life her 2025 project, Hearts Sold Separately.

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