Mariah Carey's kids beg her to delete her Easter photos Instagram post

Mariah Carey's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, are 13 now, which means they're definitely at that age where everything their mom does embarrasses them, even if she is a global pop icon.

Mariah posted a carousel of her family's Easter celebration on Instagram. It shows Mariah and the kids, holding Easter baskets, posing with someone dressed up like the Easter Bunny. There are also pics of the kids going through their baskets, and Mariah welcoming the Easter Bunny to her home and hugging him.

"The greatest gift of being a mom is getting your teenage kids to participate in your Easter hijinks!" Mariah captioned the post. Unfortunately, the kids felt otherwise.

Monroe aka Roe wrote in the comments, "OMG DELETE IT." Fans tried to make her feel better, writing in the comments, "You look beautiful with your mom, we love you" and "you have the coolest mom ever."

Meanwhile, Moroccan aka Roc commented, "why did you do this to me mom," along with a crying emoji. Fans wrote in the replies, "you got candy, just play along," "relax bro there are only over 14 million people seeing" and "cherish these memories."

Mariah shares Roe and Roc with ex-husband Nick Cannon, who also has 10 other children by five other women. In Nick's Easter post, he shows off all the candy and toys he's collected for his kids' Easter baskets and wears a giant bunny costume.

