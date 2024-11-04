Mariah Carey addresses Rock Hall & Grammy snubs, Sean Combs' involvement in 'Honey'

Mariah Carey has received many honors over her storied career, including six Grammys and induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. But she's still salty that she didn't get into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — and that she hasn't won even more Grammys.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Mariah's asked if she has any thoughts about being nominated for the Rock Hall, but failing to actually be inducted. "My thoughts are: I didn't get in," Mariah says bluntly.

"Everybody was calling me going, 'I think you're getting in!' and so I was excited about it," she continues. "But then it didn't happen. My lawyer [Allen Grubman] got into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before me."

Indeed, Grubman, who's also represented big stars like U2, Bruce Springsteen and Madonna, was inducted in 2022 for "negotiating ground-breaking long-term agreements for his clients that allow them to maintain creative control of their work." At the time, however, Rock Hall co-founder Jann Wenner complained that Grubman "made no contribution of any kind, by any definition, to the creative development or the history of rock & roll."

But Mariah is apparently even more upset about the Grammys. She tells the Times that she still can't believe that one particular year when she had six nominations, she "sat there the whole time and I didn't get anything."

"I was like, 'This is not fun. But what can I do? Be a sore loser and say, “F the Grammys?"' Whatever. If they give me more Grammys, I’ll like them more."

Asked to comment on embattled hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' involvement in her hit song "Honey," Mariah says, "Honestly, 'Honey' was more a representation of me than anybody else ... the other person that we're talking about wasn't really that involved."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.