Mariah Carey talks collaborating with Shenseea and Kehlani on 'Sugar Sweet'

Mariah Carey released "Sugar Sweet" on Friday, a new track off her upcoming album, Here For It All, featuring Shenseea and Kehlani. In an interview with Apple Music, she explains why she enlisted these two artists in particular to add their own style to the song.

“I just always heard it that way,” Mariah says. “It was like one of those things where you are listening to the record that you just made and you're like, ‘Oh, this should have this type of guest artist or this should have that type of guest artist.’ But yeah, that's how I felt about it.”

Of Kehlani, Mariah says, “She's so sweet and just one of those people that she comes in, does her thing and it blows people's minds.”

She adds that Shenseea, who brings a dancehall vibe to the song, was “the absolute right person to collaborate with right now.” And though she has yet to meet her in person, she “love[s] her sound” and “everything that comes with her.”

On Friday, both Kehlani and Shenseea took time to gush over working with Mariah, as well.

Kehlani posted on Instagram that she was "so honored and immensely grateful" to be on the track. "the earliest video of me singing and first song i ever learned was 'Hero' and everybody who knows me knows this is one of my heroes," she wrote. "this woman is the definition of an icon."

Shenseea posted on X, "I can't believe I have a song with thee @MariahCarey WTF!"

Here For It All drops Sept. 26.

