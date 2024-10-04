Mariah Carey says her daughter's headed for a singing and acting career

Will Mariah Carey's daughter, Monroe, continue her musical legacy one day? Maybe, according to Mariah.

Speaking with E! News, Mariah says she sees her 13-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, following in her footsteps. "I think she's leaning towards singing and acting as well," Mariah says. "There's a lot of advice to be given, but she's like, 'I knooowwwww!"

"I'm super-protective of my kids," Mariah adds, referring to Monroe and her twin brother, Moroccan. "But I also try to let them be their own people."

In other Mariah news, she'll be performing Oct. 6 on the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special on CBS. She tells E! she's singing two tracks from her hit album The Emancipation of Mimi: "Don't Forget About Us" and "We Belong Together."

That album, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, is still one of Mariah's most popular. She tells E!, "It means everything as a songwriter and a performer. I mean it's one of those things where you're like, 'I can't believe this has lasted the test of time.'"

