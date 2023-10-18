Mariah Carey says her almost-teenage children are "kind-hearted people"

Courtesy The Children's Place

By Andrea Dresdale

Mariah Carey's 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, will officially become teenagers on April 30, but so far, Mariah tells People, they haven't exhibited any typical teen behavior.

Mariah says watching Moroccan and Monroe grow is "actually really beautiful," adding, "They're good, nice kids. They're kind-hearted people, and I really enjoy being around them and watching them grow up into the people that they're ultimately going to become."

She shares that the two are into playing sports, noting, "I was hoping they would be, because when they were little, I had them doing that."

As previously reported, Mariah and the twins star in the new holiday ad campaign for The Children's Place. She says she's keeping her family's holiday plans "as secret as possible until we get everything set" but shares that their traditions include "rolling in the snow, jumping in the hot tubs" and playing games like Heads Up! and Taboo.

"For the past four years, I’ve been trying to make my traditional Christmas meals, like my dad’s recipe for linguini and clam sauce," she adds. "I like to make sure Monroe and Rocky come in and cook with me."

"All of us spending time together is more than enough as a gift for what I want for Christmas, and what I want for my kids for Christmas is to just enjoy themselves, be happy, enjoy being with family, and feel loved," Carey says.

