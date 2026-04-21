Mariah Carey reacts to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame snub: 'Who cares?'

While her fans may be upset about it, Mariah Carey seems unbothered by the fact that she failed to get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on her third attempt.

When TMZ cameras caught up with Mariah in New York City on Monday, she said "no" when asked if she cared about the honor. When the TMZ reporter said it was nice that Mariah wasn't upset, and pointed out that she's won many other awards in her career, Mariah replied, "Yeah, who cares? Like, give it to somebody else. Fantastic."

When asked what's next, Mariah snarked, "What's next? Can I rest a minute?" But when asked when she starts preparing for Christmas, Mariah said, "Soon. Christmas is going on, yes."

During the conversation with TMZ, Mariah also commented on the fact that she's selling her iconic New York City apartment featured in MTV Cribs. Asked if she plans to buy another place in Manhattan, she said, "No, it's just outside the city."

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