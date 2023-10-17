Mariah Carey and her kids star in The Children's Place holiday campaign

The first two installments of the new "An Iconic Holiday" campaign from The Children's Place featured boy band members AJ McLean, Lance Bass, Wanyá Morris and Joey Fatone and their kids, and Snoop Dogg and his family, including his wife, kids and grandkids. Now, the Queen of Christmas has joined the festivities.

Mariah Carey and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, star in the third and final installment of the campaign — their first time doing something like this together. In the commercial, set to "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Mariah and the kids frolic in the snow, bake cookies and decorate trees while wear matching family pajamas, coordinating "Mama Claus" and "Santa's Helper" tees and the family holiday plaid collection.

In the ad, Mariah also wears a custom-made dress that she designed. The limited-edition, red, strapless velour number with plaid detailing and a plaid bow in the back is available exclusively at ChildrensPlace.com.

Speaking to InStyle, Mariah says the dress is perfect for the "Millennial mom." "The dress is truly mesmerizing," she continues. "I had a vision of elegance … a stunning red ball gown with a ton of volume."

She adds in a statement, "The holidays are all about family – spending time with each other and making memories that will last a lifetime. Holiday traditions are big for us at the Carey house. There is nothing sweeter than baking Christmas cookies and cuddling around the fireplace and matching in The Children’s Place pajamas together!”

Mariah notes she's "always been a fan" of The Children's Place, which has "her stamp of approval" for Christmas fashion.

