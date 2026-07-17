Mýa channels '80s vibes in 'Give It to You' music video, talks collaborating with DJ D-Nice

Mýa is taking fans back with the new music video for "Give It to You" featuring D-Nice.

The visual finds Mýa enjoying a beach day with her friends, admiring the scenery and showing off some choreography.

"A little Beat Street, Vanity 6, & Lisa Lisa Cult Jam inspo, with a little campy, fun in the California sun," the video's description reads.

"Give It to You" appears on Mýa's 10th studio album, Retrospect, which was released in May. Though DJ D-Nice is credited as a feature, Mýa told ABC Audio he serves as "more of the host" of the project.

She said her manager, L. Londell McMillan, suggested bringing in D-Nice "because he comes from this era" and "his sets sound" like her album.

"He's a reputable, well-known, legendary O.G. DJ in this game that also kept us alive in this pandemic through — what? — good times in music and specific eras that we could find our joy in," Mýa said. "I also thought that was a very wonderful element to include because it was very cohesive with the whole intention of this album."

Reflecting on Retrospect, Mýa says she hopes listeners embrace authenticity and aging, and that she brings them joy.

"It gets greater later," she says. "My vocals [are] on point, the harmonies [are] on point, the ad-libs, I'm just, I've grown of course vocally."

She adds that she hopes the album evokes special memories, whether it's a first love or discovering confidence on the dance floor.

Mýa describes the project as "mainly and intentionally a joyful album" that bridges old-school and new-school sounds. She notes it also pays tribute to Prince, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

The "Give It to You" video, directed by Josh Sikkema and co-directed by Derek Brown, is available on YouTube.

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