Mýa announces 10th studio album, 'Retrospect'

Mýa is reflecting on the music that shaped her as she prepares to release her upcoming 10th studio album, Retrospect. The project marks her first studio album in eight years, though it has been in the works since 2016.

According to a press release, the album draws from her "earliest musical influences — rooted in late ’70s through late ’80s funk, R&B, and soul — while seamlessly infusing contemporary sounds and perspectives."

"I'm able to channel the music that inspired me to get into the music industry, and make music from that pure, exciting place where you feel like a kid when you listen to it again or you feel joyful or you really feel something that you once upon a time used to feel when you listened to music in its purest state," she previously told ABC Audio of the album.

With the pioneers of funk predating her, Mýa said Retrospect also serves as a tribute to those legends. "I get to pay homage to the [Jimmy] Jam and [Terry] Lewises, the Princes, the Vanity 6, Rick James, those sounds that fill my living room," she said.

She added in a press release, "Music wasn’t just a part of my life; it was the heartbeat of my home, the foundation of my joy. This album is a celebration of that and the kind of funk that never fades. It’s a bridge between the past and the future, honoring the greats, my inspirations, while forging something new."

Featuring the recently released single "ASAP" and guest appearances from 21 Savage and Joyner Lucas, Retrospect will arrive in spring 2026. It will be available in Stereo, Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio, offering what the press release describes as "an immersive listening experience that honors both her sonic roots and forward-looking vision."

