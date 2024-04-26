Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival to feature Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Chief Keef's return to home city

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival is coming back for its sixth year, with a lineup filled with stars ready to hit the stage.

The three-day event is taking place June 14-16 at the Seatgeek Stadium in Chicago, with headliners Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and Chief Keef. The performance will mark Chief's return to his hometown and the first time he's performed there in a decade.

"It's going to be a historic moment in Chicago music history when Sosa returns home to perform at Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash," Berto Solorio, co-founder of the festival, tells the Chicago Sun-Times of Chief Keef's return.

Travis will kick things off the first night, with some help from Big SeanFlo Milli and other artists, who'll warm up for him. Playboi Carti will take the stage the second night following performances from Kodak BlackBia and more.

Finally, Sosa will headline on the final night, wrapping things up. Also taking the stage that night are J.I.D., Lil Yachty, Waka Flocka Fame and YG Marley, to name a few.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!