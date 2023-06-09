Luther Vandross' "Dance With My Father" gets Dolby Atmos remix for 20th anniversary

A little over 20 years ago — May 30, 2003 — Luther Vandross released his Grammy-winning hit "Dance With My Father," which the late singer co-wrote with Richard Marx. To mark the milestone, the song has been remixed in high resolution, immersive Dolby Atmos sound, now available across all major streaming platforms.

"It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since Luther and I wrote 'Dance With My Father,'" Richard Marx tells Billboard. He notes, "When he recorded 'Dance' he said to me, 'Richard, this is my signature song. This is my "Piano Man."' He knew how special a song it was immediately."

"I miss Luther, the man … my dear friend … every day," Richard adds. "But I couldn’t be more proud to be his collaborator on a song that has touched millions and continues to resonate all around the world.”

Luther's estate is asking fans to celebrate the milestone by uploading a photo of their father — or their father figure — this Father's Day, sharing what he taught you using #DanceWithMyFather20.

"Dance With My Father" was a top 40 hit and earned Luther two Grammys, including one for Song of the Year. It was released when Luther was hospitalized for a stroke, so many of his celebrity pals and their dads — or photos of their dads — appeared in the video in his place.

Vandross died in 2005; he was 54.

