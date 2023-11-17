Ludacris, Lil Rel Howery hope Disney's 'Dashing Through the Snow' ﻿brings joy, healing to viewers

Rapper Ludacris and actor Lil Rel Howery, stars of Disney's Dashing Through the Snow, are hoping that the new holiday film doesn't only bring Christmas joy, but also puts smiles on the faces of those who watch.

"There's so much dissension in the world that I hope it brings so many people together," Luda tells ABC Audio, adding he hopes the film is healing for those who need it.

In Dashing Through the Snow, Luda plays Eddie Garrick, a divorced social worker who's reminded of the magic of the holiday through a unexpected Christmas Eve journey with his daughter.

The Grammy-winning rapper says sometimes it takes a feel-good movie to remind people experiencing hardships how to "be your best self."

Lil Rel, who plays the role of Nick in a red suit with a white-ish beard, says that's what he finds fascinating about Eddie. Despite being down in the dumps during what should be a joyous time of year, because of his own trauma Luda's character "actually does help people."

That's also what Lil Rel says he particularly loves about the movie: "Eddie's vulnerability, including Santa's vulnerability in this, makes this a very heartfelt and relatable film."

Dashing Through the Snow streams exclusively on Disney+ starting November 17.

