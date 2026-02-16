Ludacris Foundation, Atlanta leaders hosted Valentine’s wellness event for mothers

ATLANTA, GA — The Ludacris Foundation celebrated the bond between mother and child this Valentine’s season with “Love Your Baby, Yourself, Your Health,” a Mother & Baby Wellness and Resource Expo held Friday at Atlanta City Hall.

The event was hosted in partnership with Atlanta City Councilmember Andrea L. Boone (District 10) and the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services. The celebration honored moms-to-be and new mothers with resources, wellness education, and community support.

“Motherhood is powerful. It is also vulnerable, demanding, and among the most important responsibilities anyone can carry,” Boone said. “Today’s event is strengthened by our amazing participating organizations who have come together to help ensure no mother has to navigate this journey alone. Healthy beginnings help build stronger futures for families and communities alike.”

Attendees connected with healthcare providers, community advocates, and support organizations offering on-site health advice, access to essential services, and opportunities to build lasting networks.

Ludacris emphasized the importance of supporting new mothers, saying, “Men play a special support role, whether you are the partner, brother or the best friend, that support can make the difference between a mother’s/child’s life and quality of life.”

Roberta Shields, president of the Ludacris Foundation, said the initiative reflected the foundation’s broader commitment to improving maternal health outcomes and ensuring families have access to the support they need.