Stacker ranked the 50 lowest-paying jobs in Worcester, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics as of May 2024.

Uncertainty clouds the current job market. On one hand, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports unemployment rates at 4.2% as of May 2025—and that hasn't changed much in the past year, a typical indicator of a positive economy. At the same time, average weekly earnings have increased by 3.9% over the 12 months ending May 2025 to reach $1,243.03.

However, the American economy may soon shift. The Trump administration's federal budget cuts have eliminated tens of thousands of jobs, and constant changes in import tariffs leave companies unable to plan for their future employment needs.

With these factors in mind, minimum or low-wage jobs are increasingly unsustainable for most. In 2025, a full-time job at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour puts a worker under the poverty threshold, according to the Economic Policy Institute. While states can opt to have higher minimum wages, 20 states are at or below the federal minimum as of 2025.

Salaries can also vary by gender, race, and educational attainment. According to a March 2025 report from the Pew Research Center, women's earnings are about 85% of men's, and women also remain overrepresented in low-paying jobs. Meanwhile, April 2025 BLS data shows that Hispanic workers' median earnings lag behind those of other race and ethnicity groups, and full-time workers without a high school diploma earned the least compared to their more educated counterparts.

It's important to note, though, that low pay doesn't always equal low job satisfaction. Some people feel drawn to a particular field, seek a certain work environment, or aim for work-life balance. No matter the reason, Stacker used BLS data to find the 50 lowest-paying jobs in Brunswick. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2024, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Helpers--installation, maintenance, and repair workers

- Median annual wage: $36,520

- Median hourly wage: $17.56

- Total employment: 30 people (0.66 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. Highway maintenance workers

- Median annual wage: $36,440

- Median hourly wage: $17.52

- Total employment: 30 people (0.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Court, municipal, and license clerks

- Median annual wage: $36,110

- Median hourly wage: $17.36

- Total employment: 80 people (1.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Helpers--production workers

- Median annual wage: $36,070

- Median hourly wage: $17.34

- Total employment: 30 people (0.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

- Median annual wage: $36,040

- Median hourly wage: $17.33

- Total employment: 40 people (0.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Tellers

- Median annual wage: $36,020

- Median hourly wage: $17.32

- Total employment: 90 people (1.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Construction laborers

- Median annual wage: $35,870

- Median hourly wage: $17.25

- Total employment: 230 people (4.94 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Social and human service assistants

- Median annual wage: $35,700

- Median hourly wage: $17.16

- Total employment: 200 people (4.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive

- Median annual wage: $35,500

- Median hourly wage: $17.07

- Total employment: 480 people (10.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

- Median annual wage: $35,060

- Median hourly wage: $16.86

- Total employment: 80 people (1.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Concierges

- Median annual wage: $34,680

- Median hourly wage: $16.67

- Total employment: 40 people (0.97 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Counter and rental clerks

- Median annual wage: $34,590

- Median hourly wage: $16.63

- Total employment: 110 people (2.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Security guards

- Median annual wage: $34,550

- Median hourly wage: $16.61

- Total employment: 330 people (7.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

- Median annual wage: $34,250

- Median hourly wage: $16.47

- Total employment: 440 people (9.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Nursing assistants

- Median annual wage: $34,200

- Median hourly wage: $16.44

- Total employment: 530 people (11.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. Receptionists and information clerks

- Median annual wage: $32,490

- Median hourly wage: $15.62

- Total employment: 330 people (7.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#34. Cooks, restaurant

- Median annual wage: $32,380

- Median hourly wage: $15.57

- Total employment: 800 people (17.29 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Food servers, nonrestaurant

- Median annual wage: $31,920

- Median hourly wage: $15.34

- Total employment: 120 people (2.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Massage therapists

- Median annual wage: $31,340

- Median hourly wage: $15.07

- Total employment: 50 people (1.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. Food preparation workers

- Median annual wage: $31,200

- Median hourly wage: $15.00

- Total employment: 310 people (6.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

- Median annual wage: $30,530

- Median hourly wage: $14.68

- Total employment: 830 people (17.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. Stockers and order fillers

- Median annual wage: $30,490

- Median hourly wage: $14.66

- Total employment: 640 people (13.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. Recreation workers

- Median annual wage: $30,470

- Median hourly wage: $14.65

- Total employment: 150 people (3.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Bakers

- Median annual wage: $30,240

- Median hourly wage: $14.54

- Total employment: 50 people (1.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#26. Substitute teachers, short-term

- Median annual wage: $30,210

- Median hourly wage: $14.52

- Total employment: 170 people (3.73 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $29,870

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 420 people (9.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

- Median annual wage: $29,720

- Median hourly wage: $14.29

- Total employment: 150 people (3.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#23. Baggage porters and bellhops

- Median annual wage: $29,320

- Median hourly wage: $14.10

- Total employment: 30 people (0.75 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Office and administrative support workers, all other

- Median annual wage: $29,120

- Median hourly wage: $14.00

- Total employment: 40 people (0.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#21. Dishwashers

- Median annual wage: $29,030

- Median hourly wage: $13.96

- Total employment: 220 people (4.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

- Median annual wage: $28,910

- Median hourly wage: $13.90

- Total employment: 630 people (13.57 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Home health and personal care aides

- Median annual wage: $28,840

- Median hourly wage: $13.86

- Total employment: 420 people (9.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Bartenders

- Median annual wage: $28,590

- Median hourly wage: $13.75

- Total employment: 270 people (5.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

- Median annual wage: $28,470

- Median hourly wage: $13.69

- Total employment: 340 people (7.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. Animal caretakers

- Median annual wage: $28,310

- Median hourly wage: $13.61

- Total employment: 80 people (1.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Packers and packagers, hand

- Median annual wage: $28,260

- Median hourly wage: $13.59

- Total employment: 130 people (2.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Retail salespersons (tie)

- Median annual wage: $28,230

- Median hourly wage: $13.57

- Total employment: 1,740 people (37.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Cooks, fast food (tie)

- Median annual wage: $28,230

- Median hourly wage: $13.57

- Total employment: 80 people (1.66 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

- Median annual wage: $27,840

- Median hourly wage: $13.39

- Total employment: 50 people (1.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Childcare workers

- Median annual wage: $27,780

- Median hourly wage: $13.35

- Total employment: 230 people (4.98 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

- Median annual wage: $27,710

- Median hourly wage: $13.32

- Total employment: 90 people (1.87 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. School bus monitors

- Median annual wage: $27,700

- Median hourly wage: $13.32

- Total employment: 50 people (1.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

- Median annual wage: $27,470

- Median hourly wage: $13.21

- Total employment: 40 people (0.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

- Median annual wage: $27,340

- Median hourly wage: $13.15

- Total employment: 260 people (5.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Cashiers

- Median annual wage: $27,330

- Median hourly wage: $13.14

- Total employment: 1,250 people (27.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

- Median annual wage: $26,740

- Median hourly wage: $12.86

- Total employment: 230 people (4.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

- Median annual wage: $26,000

- Median hourly wage: $12.50

- Total employment: 90 people (2.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Fast food and counter workers

- Median annual wage: $25,360

- Median hourly wage: $12.19

- Total employment: 2,000 people (43.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Amusement and recreation attendants

- Median annual wage: $22,880

- Median hourly wage: $11.00

- Total employment: 180 people (3.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Waiters and waitresses

- Median annual wage: $17,970

- Median hourly wage: $8.64

- Total employment: 1,280 people (27.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

This story features data reporting by Wade Zhou, writing by Jill Jaracz, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 364 metros.