Lori Harvey, Damson Idris announce split, "We part ways remaining friends"

By Danielle Long

After speculation, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have announced their breakup.

"We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together," the now exes said in a joint statement on November 7 to The Hollywood Reporter.

Harvey, 26, and Idris, 32, appeared to go Instagram official in January after the Snowfall actor shared a photo of himself planting a kiss on Lori's cheek, with his arms wrapped around her. "Happy Birthday Nunu," he wrote alongside the photo.

He also shared another pic of Lori holding up wads of cash to both of her ears, captioned, “The Plug.”

