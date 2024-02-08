Lola Brooke pays homage to Pop Smoke, King Von & more in "God Bless All the Rappers"

Lola Brooke has released her latest single, a tribute to rappers who have died called "God Bless All the Rappers."

On the new track, the New York native makes mention of a few rap artists who were victims of gun violence, including Pop Smoke and PnB Rock.

In one of the verses Lola raps, "How could you kill Chinx Drugz, King Von, MO3?/How could you kill Drakeo the Ruler?/Should be worried how they lose you XXX [Tentacion], Nipsey [Hussle], both died from a shooter."

She also dropped off the official music video, shot by Ben Marc, which sees her posted in front of vigil-inspired backdrops and among varying locations in her home city.

The song is featured on Lola's debut album, Dennis Daughter, which also includes her hit breakthrough record, "Don't Play With it."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.