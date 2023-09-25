Lola Brooke & Bryson Tiller bring '90s R&B vibe in new song, "You"

Lola Brooke and Bryson Tiller channeled '90s R&B with their new song, "You."

The slick track, which features a sample of Foxy Brown's 1996 hit "Get Me Home," sees the two stars exchanging lyrics of a potential summer hookup.

Bryson sings, "Ha, huh, I'm yours for the summer (Hey), Wanna drink until we drunk? I'm choosin' you, baby/ Things I wanna do to you, baby, You say he crazy so I gotta take a risk on you (Hey)/ Like why would I lie when I'm tryna put this on you (Yeah) baby?"

The song follows Lola's smash song "Don't Play With It," her 2023 hit that earned the New York rapper her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

