Zoo Atlanta to welcome two new giant pandas from China

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta officials are gearing up to welcome two new giant pandas under a renewed international conservation agreement with China.

The zoo announced an International Cooperative Research Agreement on Giant Panda Conservation with the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

The future pandas are male Ping Ping and female Fu Shuang, both were born at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China, officials said.

According to Raymond B. King, president and CEO of Zoo Atlanta, the zoo is honored to continue its role in the program.

“Zoo Atlanta is delighted and honored to yet again be trusted as stewards of this treasured species and to partner with the China Wildlife Conservation Association on the continued conservation and research efforts that are the most important outcomes of this cooperation,” King said.

Zoo Atlanta’s previous panda agreement with China ran from 1999 to 2024 and resulted in seven panda births, including multiple sets of twins.

The zoo’s original pair, Lun Lun and Yang Yang, along with their youngest offspring, were returned to China in October 2024. Lun Lun and Yang Yang arrived at Zoo Atlanta in 1999 and are parents of Ya Lun and Xi Lun.

Officials said China has expanded panda habitat protections, including the establishment of dozens of reserves and a national park system aimed at improving conservation efforts.