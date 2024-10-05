Zoo Atlanta saying farewell to giant panda family after 25 years with ‘Panda-Palooza’ Saturday

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta is saying goodbye to four giant pandas who will be heading to China in a couple of weeks.

Zoo Atlanta is hosting a “Panda-Palooza” event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with special activities wishing the giant pandas farewell.

Giant pandas Lun Lun and Yang Yang arrived at Zoo Atlanta in 1999 and are parents of Ya Lun and Xi Lun.

The giant panda family can be viewed at the Zoo’s Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation Giant Panda Conservation Center.

“While Zoo Atlanta will certainly miss Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun, and Xi Lun, and their departure is bittersweet, they have created a momentous legacy here in Atlanta and around the world, leaving their mark not only in the hearts of their friends and fans, but on the scientific and zoological communities’ understanding of the behavior, biology, and care of this rare and treasured species,” said Raymond B. King, President and CEO of Zoo Atlanta. “It has been our privilege to be able to share this remarkable family with our Members and guests for 25 years.”