Your electric bill is about to go up again – here’s why

ATLANTA — The Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) has voted to adjust rates again, meaning there will be another hike in your electric bill soon.

Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday on an agreement between PSC staff and Georgia Power to adjust rates for their customers.

That means Georgia Power accepted concessions, including limiting the ratepayers’ share of capital costs to $7.562 billion, much less than the $10.75 billion the power company expects to have spent to bring the project to fruition.

Despite negotiations, the deal means that the typical Georgia Power customer will see their electric bill increase by about $9 a month.

“After years of hard work, we can celebrate that Georgia has access to brand new nuclear facilities that will provide carbon-free energy over the next 60-80 years,” PSC Chairman Jason Shaw said. “Georgia has proven once again that it is a leader in clean energy and will be better able to meet the energy capacity needs for our rapidly growing state.”

In August, WSB spoke with Georgia Power’s Brandon Marzo who said the six-months-long negotiations had been tough.

“I will admit to you this has been one of the more passionate rate cases I’ve ever been involved in,” Marzo said.

The agreement will save Georgia Power customers over $3 billion in construction costs at the Vogtle nuclear power plant.

