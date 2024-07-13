Young stars Heiress Harris and Van Van performed at the King Center to celebrate ‘Be Love Day’

ATLANTA – Talented young music stars Heiress Harris and Van Van celebrated “Be Love Day” by performing their new hit song “Be You” at the Yolanda D. King Theatre in Atlanta on Friday.

According to the King Center website, “Be Love Day is a “growing movement of courageous acts to achieve justice, which we define based on these words from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: “Justice at its best is love correcting everything that stands against love.”

The annual “Be Love Day” began at the King Center in 2021 as a virtual event; this marked the first in-person event for “Be Love Day” at the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

After a morning prayer for “global peace,” volunteers stuffed backpacks with school supplies and passed them out to students.

Heiress Harris, 8, and Van Van, 5, sang their hit song “Be You.” The song, which went viral earlier this year, was made to inspire other kids to be themselves and be proud of who they are.

Us or Else, a nonprofit social justice organization founded by Atlanta icon T.I. was one of the sponsors for “Be Love Day.” According to the website, Us or Else “champions economic empowerment, the equalization of opportunities for under-represented communities, education, and the reduction of the rampant incarceration of Black and brown people.”

“Supporting the children at the earliest ages and providing them with the tools to deal with bullying is a key building block to a non-violent world,” said Thuy-an Julien, President of Us or Else.

Us or Else Member DJ Quezzy G also served as the DJ for “Be Love Day.”

Heiress and Van Van took pictures with Dr. Bernice A. King and other kids at the event.

Heiress, who is the daughter of the legendary T.I. and Tiny Harris, said she was inspired to pursue singing from her mother.

“My mom used to sing to me all the time. When I was three, I wanted to sing,” said Harris.

There was also a world premiere of Dr. King’s anti-bullying film “The Principle” and a panel about anti-bullying led by Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

Van Van, whose real name is Savannah McConneaughey, is a talented young rapper from North Carolina who has worked with the iconic MC Lyte and many other artists. She also released a book with MC Lyte called, “Rhyme Time Adventures Van Van and MC Lyte Magical Melodies.”

Van Van said working with MC Lyte is “amazing.” She also recently released an album and is working on new music.

Heiress and Van Van recently performed “Be You” at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. The song was released on all streaming platforms.

More backpacks will distributed to schools and other charitable organizations, according to King Center officials.

Van Van and Heiress encouraged other kids to chase after their dreams.

“Work hard and never let anyone stop you from chasing your dreams,” Van Van said.