Posted: January 15, 2019
By Rosalind Bentley
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
In late July 1946, the lynchings of five African-Americans in Georgia made national headlines and pricked the conscience of a Morehouse College student.
The first killing was of Maceo Snipes, an African-American World War II veteran. Snipes was killed in Taylor County, in retaliation for daring to vote in a statewide primary election. For that four white men shot him outside a relative’s home.
Days later, two black couples, George and Mae Murray Dorsey and Roger and Dorothy Malcom, were killed by a mob at the Moore’s Ford Bridge between Monroe and Watkinsville. They were murdered after Roger Malcom had a dispute with a local white farmer. Dorsey was seven months pregnant when she was beaten and shot to death.
All of this was too much for the 17-year-old Morehouse student. He penned a letter to The Atlanta Constitution in which he called out the immorality of racism and showed a burgeoning passion for social justice. The writer also referred to the murderous tactic that had led to so many lynchings across the South: black men erroneously accused of assaulting white women. He signed the letter, “M.L. King, JR.”
It is perhaps the only letter King wrote to the paper, even though he became friendly with the paper’s pioneering editor, Ralph McGill, one of the few white newspaper editors to take a vocal stand against segregation.
In the letter, published Aug. 6, 1946, “King is responding to the upsurge of lynchings of returning black soldiers,” said Clayborne Carson, editor of King’s papers. “During the war there was the double V campaign for black soldiers. It said, ‘Yes, we’re going to fight against fascism and Nazism, but when we get back home, we’re not going to return to the old way.’”
But that declaration was met with a rising tide of violence by some whites against soldiers who expected equality after they had served their country.
This was also during a time when the NAACP was championing federal legislation that would declare lynchings a crime. Congress would not pass such legislation, Carson said. Propelled by this confluence of events, King wrote his letter.
“It represents and shows how early his social consciousness developed,” Carson said. “He had an intellectual sense for the need for change. I’m not sure the editors realized he was only 17 years old. Most people are in high school at that age.”
Here is King’s letter, headlined “Kick Up Dust.” It’s an early expression from a young man who would spend the next 22 years leading a movement that changed the course of the nation.
Kick Up Dust
“I often find when decent treatment for the Negro is urged, a certain class of people hurry to raise the scarecrow of social mingling and intermarriage. These questions have nothing to do with the case. And most people who kick up this kind of dust know that it is simple dust to obscure the real question of rights and opportunities. It is fair to remember that almost the total of race mixture in America has come, not at the Negro initiative, but by the acts of those very white men who talk loudest of race purity. We aren’t eager to marry white girls, and we would like to have our own girls left alone by both white toughs and white aristocrats.
“We want and are entitled to the basic rights and opportunities of American citizens: The right to earn a living at work for which we are fitted by training and ability; equal opportunities in education, health, recreation, and similar public services; the right to vote; equality before the law; some of the same courtesy and good manners that we ourselves bring to all human relations.
M.L. King, JR.”
Like World War II veterans, the civil rights pioneers in Atlanta and Georgia are aging, and the state lost a number of them in 2017.
Here are six of the many men and women we wrote about after their deaths -- people who lived through the era of falling barriers, often times leading the way.
• J.B. Smith
The Atlanta Student Movement of the turbulent 1960s had a story to tell. And J.B. Smith was determined to be a part of that.
John B. “J.B.” Smith Sr., retired educator and longtime editor and publisher of the historically black Atlanta Inquirer, died at 81 in the spring.
Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves said of him, “Along the way, he was a trailblazer for other African-American journalists who would follow in his footsteps.”
• Isabelle Daniels Holston
On Dec. 1, 1956, before more than 100,000 spectators, four young women lined up inside the Melbourne, Australia, Cricket Ground for the 16th Olympiad’s 4- by 100-meter relay.
Nineteen-year-old anchor Isabelle Daniels, who trained in high school by running alongside the school bus her father drove, hit the wire at 45.4 seconds.
They were probably the first all-African-American women’s team of any sport to compete in the Olympics. Their time was good enough for a bronze, but all three medal-winning teams — Australia won gold and Great Britain silver — broke the previous world record.
When she retired as an amateur in 1959 she still held a world record in the 50-yard dash. Holston spent 35 years teaching and coaching track and basketball in several DeKalb County schools.
Read about this remarkable Decatur woman’s life here.
• Frank Bates
Frank Bates grew up on a farm in Crawfordville, this historic home of Alexander Stephens, whohad served as Georgia governor and then as vice president of the Confederate States of America. Before Bates’ career ended he worked for two modern state governors, Zell Miller and and Joe Frank Harris, also for the state technical college system.
Bates became involved in the civil rights movement as a teenager, protesting the firing of five black teachers and advocating the schools’ desegregation.
After leading a student walkout, he was bused to an all-white school in a nearby community. On his third day at the new school, he had his jaw broken.
Fifty-two years later and hours before he died from a heart attack, one of those moments of karmic serendipity occured. His attacker tracked him down, called him and apologized.
• Preston Mobley Sr.
In, February, the city said goodbye to Preston Mobley Sr.
Mobley was the program manager and an on-air personality at Atlanta’s WERD, the nation’s first African-American owned radio station from the late 1950s onward.
The station was in the Prince Hall Masonic Temple building on Auburn Avenue, and one floor below it was the headquarters of the newly formed Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
Mobley played a role in the civil rights movement, as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. relied on him to get the news out.
• Erna Bryant
Erna Bryant was a soldier for good in Atlanta and also Boston, where she completed her doctorate in education at Harvard University.
The teacher had a knack for getting to the bottom of a problem, would open her door to anyone that was wanting to do something peacefully, and she did plenty, including taking a leading role in desegregating the Metropolitan Boston Transit Authority while living there. She died in March.
• Lorenzo Wallace
Lorenzo Wallace, a World War II Marine, U.S. Postal Service employee, Congressional Gold Medal recipient and a state Capitol fixture, who ended as Senate sergeant-at-arms, died in March at age 97.
A graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and Morehouse College in Atlanta, Wallace held many jobs - he worked well into his 80s - and lived a notable life, including joining the Marines in World War II. You can read about him here.
