You can now get tickets to the Georgia Aquarium for just $25

The Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta offers a variety of discounts and special offers to patrons.

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — You can now visit one of Atlanta’s hottest attractions for a discount.

The Georgia Aquarium is now offering $25 admission after 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Tickets usually start at $39.99 a piece when you buy them in advance and $64.99 for general admission.

The tickets give visitors access to the entire aquarium, the evening sea lion and dolphin presentations and a new exhibit that will open this summer, Explorer’s Cove.

Explorer’s Cove will feature two interactive touch pools where guests can engage with sharks, rays, guitarfish and sturgeon.

The $25 tickets are only available online and as long as the promotion lasts.

