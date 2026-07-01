World Cup knockout match brings thousands of fans to Atlanta despite dangerous heat

ATLANTA — Thousands of soccer fans are heading to downtown Atlanta as the World Cup match between England and the Democratic Republic of the Congo kicks off Wednesday at noon.

Atlanta is hosting its first knockout stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with only one team advancing to the quarterfinals.

Fans are also expected to gather at Centennial Olympic Park for the FIFA Fan Festival and other watch parties across metro Atlanta, including in Decatur.

The large crowds are arriving on one of the hottest days of the year, with a Heat Advisory in effect from noon until 8 p.m.

“People who are out here for an extended period of time and they are ignoring the signs, pay attention if they are ignoring the signs, pay attention to your bodies, and look out for the vulnerable,” Smith said.

Smith warned that heat-related illnesses can worsen quickly.

“These heat related illnesses can escalate very quickly, and we don’t want anybody to end up being a casualty or being transported to the hospital,” Smith said.

Paramedics and safety crews are on hand should anyone become overwhelmed by the heat.

The FIFA Fan Fest is open Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. for all three knockout matches. Organizers say free water stations are available throughout Centennial Olympic Park, and fans are allowed to bring neck and handheld fans into the event.

After Wednesday’s match in Atlanta, large crowds are also expected to gather to watch Team USA’s match later in the evening.