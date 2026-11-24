ATLANTA — A woman is recovering after being shot in an apparent road rage incident on the Downtown Connector during Monday afternoon’s rush hour.

According to Atlanta police, the woman was a passenger in a vehicle traveling near University Avenue when she was shot.

The driver took her to Grady Hospital shortly before 5 p.m. Police say the woman was alert and conscious when she arrived at the hospital.

No information has been released about a possible suspect or another vehicle involved in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.