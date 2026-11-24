Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen is accused by a woman of giving her a check for an abortion.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A woman says Clayton County’s top lawman used campaign funds to pay for her abortion.

Elisha Hines tells WSB Radio she and Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen launched an affair in summer 2024, and that fall she got pregnant.

“I told him I was going to have an abortion. I wasn’t going to bring a child in this because I knew what the situation was...and around this time, I found out he was married, so,” she says.

Later that week, she says Allen asked her to meet.

“After that, I would say the next day, he ended up giving me a check for $2,000, which I did not ask for. That’s just something he did,” she says.

The sheriff’s campaign disclosure form of January 2025 shows a $2,000 payment to her on November 5, 2024, listing her occupation as “Food Service,” her employment as “Business Owner,” and the expenditure reason as “Campaign Meal.” The check with the same date, 11/05/24, has in its Comment section, “Election Day Meals.”

The address under her name is the same as a chain restaurant’s address in Morrow. She says she has never worked for that chain or at that location, and has not provided any food services to the sheriff’s office or campaign.

“Have you ever owned any business that did food service?” WSB’s Veronica Waters asked.

“No, never,” Hines said.

Hines says the relationship ended in 2025. She learned about the campaign disclosure earlier this year, and alerted Clayton County Police by making a report about it.

WSB has reached out to the sheriff via phone call and text message to ask for his response to the allegations.

Woman alleges metro area sheriff’s campaign money paid for her abortion

Woman alleges metro area sheriff’s campaign money paid for her abortion