ATLANTA — A woman faces charges after being accused of stealing a MARTA Mobility bus early Thursday morning in Atlanta.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Sells Avenue around 4:10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that a MARTA Mobility bus had been taken by a female suspect.

Atlanta police officers and MARTA Police Department units coordinated an investigation to locate the vehicle and identify the suspect.

During the investigation, a woman identified as Sabrina Thomas was located and arrested by MARTA police near Northside Drive and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

Thomas was charged with Theft by Taking. She was later taken to the Fulton County Jail.