‘The Wire’ actor’s son released from ICU after being thrown during Henry County tornado

ATLANTA — The son of an actor who is notable for his role on HBO’s “The Wire” was released from the ICU after being thrown 300 feet after an EF-2 tornado touched down in Henry County last week.

Actor Tray Chaney and his 18-year-old son, Malachi, were pulled from their home by the force of the tornado.

Malachi Chaney, who celebrated his 19th birthday over the weekend, is still recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital, his family says.

“In a split second, my house is gone,” Chaney recently shared in a social media post. “I just got out of the hospital, I got this bruise on my head; I wish I could replace the pain with my son though. I wish he was the one doing the video and I was still in the ICU.”