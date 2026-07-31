Wife of Falcons Defensive Coordinator dies after cancer battle

Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich
By Heather Taylor

ATLANTA — The wife of Falcons Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has passed away after battling cancer.

The team posted a statement on their X account Thursday evening honoring Christina Ulbrich.

“She was a constant source of love and support to Jeff, their family, and the broader falcons community,” the statement reads.

The team is asking for privacy for the Ulbrich family during this difficult time.

Funeral plans have not been announced.

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

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