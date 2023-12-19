When will Georgia state employees, teachers and school staff receive their $1,000 bonuses? (File Photo)

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Monday that 112,000 state employees and 196,000 teachers and school support staff members across Georgia will receive a $1,000 bonus for the end of the year.

But when can they expect to see that bonus?

During Monday’s announcement, the governor’s office said the targeted date for the $1,000 bonuses would be the last paycheck of Dec. 2023.

On Tuesday, the governor’s office clarified that the December date applies only for state employees. The bonuses for teachers and school staff will vary for the individual school districts.

The state will send the teacher bonuses to each individual school district before the end of the year as part of the Quality Basic Education (QBE) formula. So, as districts slowly start receiving those bonuses, officials said not all teachers should expect to see them this month.

