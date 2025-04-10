Whataburger opens new Alpharetta location with special giveaways

ALPHARETTA, GA — The city of Alpharetta is now home to a brand new Whataburger. The popular fast-food chain officially opened its doors Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. on McFarland Parkway, marking its 11th location in the metro Atlanta area.

The new restaurant features a double drive-thru, spacious dining room, and digital menu boards. It also includes a custom interior mural celebrating Georgia, adding a local touch to the brand’s signature look.

Known for its orange-and-white striped logo and famous ketchup, Whataburger has continued to expand in Georgia since launching its first metro location in Kennesaw two years ago.

To celebrate the grand opening, the company offered a special promotion: the first two guests in the drive-thru and the first two in the dining room received free Whataburger for a year. The next 100 customers were treated to branded merchandise and other giveaways.

Whataburger’s Alpharetta launch follows a series of openings across the metro area in recent years.