What to expect ahead of former Pres. Trump’s Atlanta campaign rally

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump and newly-named Vice Presidential Nominee, Sen. J.D. Vance, will be in Atlanta Saturday for a campaign rally.

The visit to Atlanta will be in the same venue as a similar event held by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris’ campaign event was held at the Georgia State University Convocation Center on Tuesday.

Following the Trump-Vance campaign rally in Atlanta, Harris will return to Georgia for another event, this time in Savannah, where she’s expected to unveil her pick for Vice Presidential nominee on the Democratic Party ticket.

Ahead of the Trump-Vance rally, Triple Team Traffic says you can expect some spots in Atlanta that could be impacted by the event.

Here’s what Channel 2′s Mike Shields is expecting for traffic areas this Saturday, as the former president arrives: