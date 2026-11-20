Weekend I-285 lane closures to impact both directions near Camp Creek Parkway

ATLANTA — Drivers traveling along Interstate 285 in southwest Atlanta should prepare for another weekend of lane closures as Georgia Department of Transportation crews continue roadwork along the Perimeter.

The closures are scheduled to begin Friday at 7 p.m. and remain in place until Monday at 5 a.m., weather permitting.

285 CLOUSRE: Weekend of November 20-23, 2026 WSB Radio's Lead Traffic Reporter Smilin' Mark McKay

GDOT crews will close lanes in both directions of I-285 along a roughly three-mile stretch between Exit 2 at Camp Creek Parkway and Exit 62 near South Fulton Parkway.

During the closures, crews will grind down sections of the roadway as part of ongoing work to repair or replace concrete slabs along the interstate.

The lane closures are expected to affect traffic on surrounding roads, including Washington Road, Highway 29 and Camp Creek Parkway, as drivers use alternate routes.

285 CLOSURE: Weekend before Thanksgiving WSB Radio's Traffic Reporter Alex Williams

The work remains dependent on weather conditions, with rain possible during the weekend.

Following this round of closures, the I-285 project will pause for Thanksgiving before work resumes during the first weekend of December, weather permitting.

Drivers can stay informed about the closures and changing traffic conditions through 95.5 WSB’s around-the-clock traffic coverage.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Judd Hickinbotham contributed to this story.