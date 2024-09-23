‘We Are One Apalachee:’ Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson invites football team to movie set

Oscar presenters DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 19: Grand Marshal Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gives the command to start engine prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — As a Barrow County community continues its healing journey after a mass shooting, a well-known actor checked in to offer them smiles, laughter and joy.

Dwayne’ The Rock’ Johnson posted on Instagram that he was blessed to have met the Apalachee High School football team.

Johnson, who is in Atlanta filming at the Atlanta Sound Stage, invited the team to the production set.

The Rock said he didn’t know what to expect when he walked in to meet them.

“I was absolutely blown away by their spirit and energy,” Johnson said.

He looked the kids in their eyes and hugged them.

“I know they’re in great pain, but man are they resilient and staying strong,” the actor wrote.

Johnson said it was as if they need a reason, or an opportunity to just ‘let it all go’.

He wants them to know he has their support as they begin their healing journey.

“We are one Apalachee,” he wrote.

The Rock ended the post by saying he is in touch with Coach Mike Hancock and promises to be there for their first home game.