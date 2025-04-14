Walton County deputy killed in off-duty crash, community mourns loss

WALTON COUNTY, GA — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own after Deputy Jake Monk died from injuries sustained in an off-duty traffic accident.

In a statement posted to social media, the agency described Deputy Monk as not only a dedicated law enforcement officer but also a proud military veteran who “served his country with honor.” Above all, they said, he was a devoted father to two children.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of one of our own,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Deputy Monk was a fine deputy, an equally good soldier, and most importantly, a father.”

As the department and community grieve, the sheriff’s office says many have already asked how to support the family. Those wishing to contribute can do so by donating through Deputies Beyond the Badge, a nonprofit organization that assists law enforcement families. Donations can be made via the group’s website, with all proceeds going directly to Deputy Monk’s family.

The department is asking the public to keep Monk’s loved ones and the entire Walton County Sheriff’s Office in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story