Walmart set to make deliveries using drones in metro Atlanta area

WOODSTOCK, GA — Deliveries are set to reach new heights in a city in the metro Atlanta area.

The Woodstock city council approved a permit from the drone company “Wing” to make Walmart deliveries to customers.

“According to them, each drone weighs about 11 lbs and can carry just under 2.5 lbs of goods,” Stacy Brown said. “It can go up to a 6 mile one-way range from the launch site at Highway 92.”

Woodstock is the first city in the Atlanta metro area to approve permits for Walmart’s new drone delivery service, city officials said.

“Woodstock has built a reputation as a city that embraces innovation while keeping community safety at the forefront,” said Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell. “This forward-thinking partnership with Walmart and Wing reflects our vision of boldly pursuing what’s next to build a thriving community.”

The drones are fully electric and operate and low altitudes between 150-200 feet.

“Through the Wing app, customers can verify their delivery spot and confirm that the area is clear before checkout. The drone hub, called a Nest, at Walmart’s Highway 92 store will include charging pads powered by battery-charged generators,” Woodstock city officials add.

There is no timeline for when the drones will be operational.