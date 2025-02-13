WalletHub ranks Atlanta among top 10 for best cities to celebrate Valentine’s Day

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Valentine's Day balloons and flowers are sold outside a convenience store on February 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

New York City Gears Up For Valentine's Day Amid Pandemic Restrictions

ATLANTA — Atlanta has ranked in the top 10 for the best cities to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the United States, according to a WalletHub survey.

According to Wallet Hub, Atlanta is ranked No. 6 on the list.

According to Chip Lupo, Atlanta is good with gift accessibility, which includes chocolate shops, spa centers and jewelry stores.

“Valentine’s Day offers a wide variety of affordable date activities, food options and places to buy gifts, so you can show that you care without breaking the bank,” Lupo said.

Officials analyzed categories including budget, activities, gift accessibility and weather when creating the list.

When it comes to prices on food and beverages, the ranking is not as strong.

Atlanta’s airport was recently ranked the No. 8 best in the country for singles to meet partners according to a survey from Dating Advice.