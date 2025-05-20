Waffle House announces partnership with bp pulse to install charging stations

NORCROSS, GA — You’ll soon be able to charge your electric vehicle while dining at Waffle House. The Norcross-based restaurant chain is announcing a partnership with bp pulse to install charging stations at Waffle House locations across the US, including here in Georgia.

The first charging stations are expected to go live in 2026 and each site will feature six ultrafast EV charging bays equipped with 400kW DC fast chargers and a mix of CCS and NACS connectors to cater to customers’ needs. Customers will be able charge up 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Waffle House Director of Innovation David Repp says “Waffle House is thrilled to collaborate with BP pulse to offer our customers a safe, well-lit and welcoming place to enjoy Good Food Fast any time of day.”

Repp adds, “Charging up while fueling up on an All-Star Special will be convenient and fast - a perfect option for enjoying the Waffle House experience while charging your EV on the go.”