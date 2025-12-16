Volunteers from American Red Cross of Georgia head to western Washington to aid in flood relief

ATLANTA — Eight disaster-trained volunteers from the American Red Cross of Georgia are being deploying to western Washington to support relief efforts following catastrophic flooding.

Suzanne Lawler with the Red Cross explains what they’ll be doing there.

“There’s a myriad of things that they’re doing,” says Lawler. “They’re assisting with shelter work, feeding operations, technical support, over seeing logistics and movement of material, and offering mental health counseling.”

They’ll be helping people impacted as the area faces the threat of new flood damage this week on top of last week’s heavy rain and strong winds.

Lawler says more volunteers are on stand and ready to leave if needed.

In a press release from the Red Cross, Regional Disaster Officer Adelaide Kirk says, “Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the flooding across western Washington. As people there face the possibility of more severe weather this week, on top of last week’s catastrophic flooding, we are incredibly thankful for our dedicated volunteers who have left their families during the holiday season to help. Disasters don’t take a holiday. These selfless individuals will help bring comfort and hope to people who are experiencing heartbreaking loss.”

You can help by making a donation to Red Cross Disaster ReliefVisit redcross.org, call 1- 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or text the word REDCROSS to 90999.