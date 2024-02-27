Vigil held in Athens honoring 2 students who died on UGA campus

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A cloud has hung over the city of Athens ever since the murder of Laken Riley while she was on a morning run, but they also dealt with another death, just before hers.

The community held a vigil on Monday honoring two students who died on the University of Georgia’s campus.

As students remembered the life of Laken Riley, they also remembered UGA freshman Wyatt Banks who died by suicide a day earlier.

“It is so obvious to me why it feels so dark right now. Because we lost one of the brightest lights that have ever been,” said Chloe Mullis, vice president of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Several students expressed their feelings at the vigil.

“It’s not something you think happens in your community,” said one student.

“I think there is kind of a muted silence,” said another student.

While classmates gathered to remember her, Jose Ibarra, an illegal immigrant and the man accused of murdering Riley, sits behind bars.

Court documents reveal Ibarra was arrested in New York after driving an uninsured, unregistered car but was released.

Records show he and his brother, Diego Ibarra, were then arrested in Georgia for stealing nearly $200 worth of goods from an Athens Walmart, and he had a warrant out for his arrest when he allegedly murdered Laken.

“It’s a sad day for this family, for this community,” said attorney Kevin Epps.

As for those on campus, they remember Laken Riley as a great listener, sister, and friend.

“Be kind, catch up with your friends. And strive to be the person Laken was,” said Mullis.

