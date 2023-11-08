VIDEO: Deer “ding dong ditches” Cherokee County home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County resident’s Ring Camera recently captured a deer walking right up to their front door.

The video shows the deer at the door, curiously looking around before seemingly getting spooked by a noise and running away.

Earlier this week, WSB highlighted why this time of year is the most active time for deer sightings.

It’s officially peak “rut season” for Georgia’s white-tailed deer and also, perhaps, the deadliest time of year for the animals.

The state’s wildlife resources division says deer are more likely to cross the road quickly during mating season, which typically begins in October and lasts until late December.

“That puts drivers at [a greater] risk because they’re being chased around -- bucks chasing does, and oftentimes groups of deer moving across roads,” state deer biologist Charlie Killmaster says.

Killmaster adds that the time change is also a contributing factor. Drivers are hitting the road at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active.

A map from the Department of Natural Resources shows that areas like Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Henry and Paulding counties will see peak activity between now and Nov. 9.

Other counties, including Cherokee, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett and Hall, are expected to see peak activity between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16.

What can you do to stay safe? Experts say you should scan the side of the roads and if you see one deer, there are probably more nearby.

“And sometimes, it’s the second deer that people end up hitting thinking the danger has passed,” Killmaster explains.

Killmaster adds that as tough as it sounds, if a collision is inevitable, hit the brakes: “Swerving into a tree or another vehicle, there’s going to be far more danger from a human safety standpoint than just slamming on the brakes and hitting the deer.”

The Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this story

©2023 Cox Media Group