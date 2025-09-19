USPS announces 2025 holiday shipping Deadlines, relaunches operation Santa

USPS Operation Santa
By Ashley Simmons

ATLANTA — The U.S. Postal Service is already looking ahead to the holiday season, releasing its 2025 mailing and shipping deadlines and relaunching its annual Operation Santa campaign.

To make sure packages arrive in time for Christmas Day, USPS says customers should plan to send:

  • Ground Advantage Service and First-Class Mail by Dec. 17
  • Priority Mail by Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express by Dec. 20

The agency is also inviting families across Georgia and the country to take part in Operation Santa, which officially opened this week.

The program allows children and families to write letters to Santa Claus, which are then “adopted” by volunteers, businesses, and community groups who help fulfill holiday wishes.

Postal officials say the deadlines are meant to give customers plenty of time to plan, especially as shipping volumes surge in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

WSB’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!