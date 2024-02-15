Usher thanks Atlanta as he receives city’s highest honor – the Phoenix Award

The Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame Honors Usher ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) Jennifer Goicoechea, Usher, L.A. Reid and Erica Reid attend the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Usher at Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame on February 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images) (Derek White/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — R&B superstar Usher has had quite the week.

First, he performed the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas on Sunday, which had record numbers. Then, he and his girlfriend got married in Vegas.

And on Wednesday, he returned to his Atlanta roots for a special ceremony where the city granted him the Phoenix Award -- the city’s highest honor that recognizes an individual or group for their outstanding service to the city.

“I’m hoping the rest of the world is feeling the love that has come from this city. Atlanta is a city of belief. Atlanta is a city that allowed me to be that Phoenix to rise,” Usher said at the ceremony. “It is a city that has allowed me to have the tenacity to go out and share this culture that I found when I was here. The culture that informed who and what I am as an entertainment.”

The ceremony was held by the Black Entertainment & Music Walk of Fame and Amazon Music outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Walk of Fame inducted Usher in its inaugural class back in 2021, but Wednesday was the first time Usher had a chance to unveil his official spot.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, media mogul L.A. Reid, former Ambassador Andrew Young and other dignitaries were in attendance as well.

Usher was raised in Chattanooga before he moved to Atlanta and graduated from North Springs High School. Dickens recognized Usher’s Chattanooga roots, but says Atlanta has adopted him as one of its ambassadors.

“The whole world got to see that Usher brought the world to the A,” Dickens said.

“I will always represent the A,” Usher said.

WSB-TV’s Courtney Martinez contributed to this story

