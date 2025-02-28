Usher set to deliver commencement speech, receive honorary degree at Emory University

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 14: Usher attends the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Usher at Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame on February 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Superstar singer and Grammy Award winner Usher is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at Emory University’s graduation ceremony and receive an honorary degree this year.

He is also set to receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree at the graduation ceremony scheduled for Monday, May 12.

“There are few artists in the history of popular music who have innovated as ceaselessly as Usher,” says Emory President Gregory L. Fenves. “Through acclaimed albums, era-defining songs, global tours and live performances that showcase his peerless talent as a singer, songwriter and dancer, Usher has connected profoundly with generations of fans, building a dedicated audience that continues to grow.”

In 2024, Usher received the Phoenix Award from the City of Atlanta. It is the city’s highest honor that recognizes an individual or group for their outstanding service to the city.

He also headlined Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas last year.

Emory University President Gregory Fenves released a full statement:

I am thrilled to announce that Usher Raymond IV will serve as Emory’s 2025 Commencement speaker. Usher needs no introduction. There are few artists in the history of popular music who have innovated as ceaselessly as he has. Through acclaimed albums, era-defining songs, global tours, and live performances that showcase his peerless talent as a singer, songwriter, and dancer, Usher has connected profoundly with generations of fans, building a dedicated audience that continues to grow. He released his debut album when he was only 15 years old, and since then, has gone on to sell more than 80 million records worldwide. He has received eight Grammy awards and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart nine times. He has appeared on Broadway and in numerous films and television programs while establishing himself as a dynamic and innovative entrepreneur. In 2021, Usher launched a record-breaking, three-year Las Vegas residency with 100 sold out shows, and last year he performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, where he closed his set by repeating “I turned the world to the A,” a nod to his longstanding dedication to the great city of Atlanta. Early in his career, Usher created Usher’s New Look, a charitable organization focused on serving young people in need. Twenty-five years later, New Look has helped tens of thousands of teens discover their talents, providing them with life-changing educational pathways and training. Emory University has been proud to partner with New Look over the years, and we are delighted that Usher will return to our campus on May 12 to deliver the Commencement keynote address and receive an honorary degree from Emory. During Commencement, the university will also award honorary degrees to Leonore Herzenberg and Susan Hassmiller. For 60 years, Dr. Herzenberg—in close partnership with her late husband, Dr. Leonard Herzenberg—developed biotechnologies that forever transformed the fields of immunology, genetics, and cell biology. Dr. Hassmiller, through her leadership at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National Academy of Medicine, launched crucial initiatives that have elevated the nursing profession and improved health care for communities nationwide. On Monday, May 12, we will have an incredible Commencement ceremony for the Emory Class of 2025. These students have accomplished so much during their time at Emory, and this will be their moment—surrounded by family and friends on the Quad—to celebrate all they have achieved. — Emory University President Gregory Fenves

Usher has released nine albums, and has sold more than 150 million records worldwide.

He is best known for countless classic songs, including “You Remind Me,” “My Way,” “Love In This Club” with hip-hop icon Jeezy, “Nice & Slow,” “Dot Com,” “Daddy’s Home,” “Superstar,” “Follow Me,” “My Life, Your Entertainment” with Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I., “Not Long” with Ludacris, “My Boo” with Alicia Keys, “Yeah,” “Lovers and Friends” and “Sex Beat” each featuring fellow Atlanta hip-hop icons Ludacris and Lil Jon, and more.

The “Let it Burn” singer created the Usher’s New Look more than 20 years ago. It is a nonprofit that encourages teens to identify their passions and finish their education.

Students in Usher’s New Look also have the opportunity to participate in a leadership program at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School. According to the website, 100% of students graduate high school.