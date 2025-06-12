US Supreme Court rules in favor of Atlanta family whose home was raided in error by FBI

The Supreme Court of the United States can be seen in this undated photo in Washington, D.C.

ATLANTA, GA — The US Supreme Court rules an Atlanta family whose home was raided in error by FBI agents in 2017 will have a new day in court.

Federal agents blame a GPS error for leading them to the wrong house back in 2017 where Trina Martin, her boyfriend, and 7-year-old son were living when agents smashed through the front door.

The unanimous ruling comes after lower courts found that Martin couldn’t sue the government over what amounted to an honest mistake.

Senior Legal Analyst Ron Carlson tells WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien that although this was an honest mistake, “the law allows homeowners a remedy for damage from even, an honest error.”

Trina Martin’s case against the government alleges assault and battery and false arrest. Carlson expects the case will likely end in a settlement.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien and Ann Powell contributed to this story.