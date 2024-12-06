US job growth surged in November, adding 227,000 jobs





Job growth surged in November, an expected rebound after hurricanes and striking workers heavily distorted the October data.

The US economy added 227,000 jobs last month, as striking and weather-waylaid employees went back to work and bolstered a steady stream of employment gains, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday.

October’s job gains, which tallied 12,000 in the first estimate, were revised higher to 36,000.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2% from 4.1%.

Economists were expecting a net gain of 200,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to stay at 4.1%, according to FactSet.



